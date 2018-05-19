Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday May 19 2018
By
Web Desk

Thunderstorms down multiple Bajaur power feeders

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 19, 2018

Photo: File

KHAR, BAJAUR AGENCY: Thunderstorms in Bajaur Agency and adjoining areas have caused 180 feeders to trip, inconveniencing residents in their daily lives for several hours, Geo News reported.

According to the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), electricity in 45 percent of the affected areas was restored, while work on restoring power in the rest of the areas is underway.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, and Rawalpindi, along with Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), Islamabad, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

Strong winds with dust storms are also expected in the plain areas of Punjab.

Further, the weather is expected to remain hot and dry in the rest of the country.

Temperature likely to hit 43°C in Karachi, once again

Mercury is likely to go as high as 43°C, according to the Met, which cited the lack of incoming sea breeze as the primary factor for the scorching temperatures

In Karachi, on the other hand, the mercury is expected to go as high as 43°C today as the dreaded heat wave returns to the country's industrial hub, local weather authorities said.

The PMD noted that the lack of incoming sea breeze could push the temperature to more than 40°C over the next four-to-five days.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Opposition, govt reach consensus over caretaker prime minister candidate: sources

Opposition, govt reach consensus over caretaker prime minister candidate: sources

 Updated 2 hours ago
Sabika promised we would be together on Eid: brother

Sabika promised we would be together on Eid: brother

 Updated 3 hours ago
Ruckus in Sindh Assembly as PML-F MPA raises shoe at deputy speaker

Ruckus in Sindh Assembly as PML-F MPA raises shoe at deputy speaker

Updated 3 hours ago
FIR registered over attack on FC office in Quetta

FIR registered over attack on FC office in Quetta

 Updated 4 hours ago
Nawaz's remarks on Mumbai attacks are anti-Pakistan: Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

Nawaz's remarks on Mumbai attacks are anti-Pakistan: Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

 Updated 5 hours ago
No peace without resolving Kashmir, Palestine issues: Maleeha Lodhi

No peace without resolving Kashmir, Palestine issues: Maleeha Lodhi

 Updated 4 hours ago
Suspended DSP Qamar Ahmed files bail petition in Naqeebullah murder case

Suspended DSP Qamar Ahmed files bail petition in Naqeebullah murder case

Updated 5 hours ago
National Security Committee meeting chaired by PM underway: sources

National Security Committee meeting chaired by PM underway: sources

Updated 20 minutes ago
Three shot dead in Jhelum as unidentified men open fire on car

Three shot dead in Jhelum as unidentified men open fire on car

 Updated 10 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM