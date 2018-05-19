Thunderstorms down multiple Bajaur power feeders

Photo: File

KHAR, BAJAUR AGENCY: Thunderstorms in Bajaur Agency and adjoining areas have caused 180 feeders to trip, inconveniencing residents in their daily lives for several hours, Geo News reported.



According to the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), electricity in 45 percent of the affected areas was restored, while work on restoring power in the rest of the areas is underway.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, and Rawalpindi, along with Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), Islamabad, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

Strong winds with dust storms are also expected in the plain areas of Punjab.

Further, the weather is expected to remain hot and dry in the rest of the country.



In Karachi, on the other hand, the mercury is expected to go as high as 43°C today as the dreaded heat wave returns to the country's industrial hub, local weather authorities said.



The PMD noted that the lack of incoming sea breeze could push the temperature to more than 40°C over the next four-to-five days.