Can't connect right now! retry
world
Saturday May 19 2018
By
AFP

Afghan cricket stadium attack leaves 8 dead, 45 wounded

By
AFP

Saturday May 19, 2018

Vehicles on fire after a blast in Jalalabad/Reuters file photo

JALALABAD: Eight people were killed and 45 wounded in a series of explosions targeting a cricket match in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad, officials said Saturday, the first attack since the holy month of Ramazan began.

The blasts exploded among spectators crowded into the stadium at around 11pm (1830 GMT) on Friday evening as they watched the local "Ramadan Cup", the provincial governor´s office said.

No group has yet claimed the murders but the Taliban said they were not responsible in a WhatsApp message.

Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province, on the border with Pakistan, has a Taliban presence and is also a stronghold of the Daesh group.

In September 2017 Daesh claimed a suicide bombing on a cricket match in Kabul which left three dead and five injured.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Saturday condemned the attack in Jalalabad.

"The terrorists did not stop killing our people even during the holy month of Ramadan ... by carrying out a terrorist attack in a populated sport stadium, once again they have proved that they are not bound to any creed or religion, and they are the enemy of humanity," a statement from his office said.

Cricket in Afghanistan struggled under the Taliban regime in the late 1990s, which viewed sports as a distraction from religious duties.

But its popularity has surged in the years since the US invasion, a dizzying rise which saw Afghanistan become part of the elite group of Test nations last year.

More From World:

Russia unveils world's first floating nuclear power station

Russia unveils world's first floating nuclear power station

 Updated 2 hours ago
Just married: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle proclaimed husband and wife

Just married: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle proclaimed husband and wife

 Updated 34 minutes ago
Latest shooting revives US arms control debate

Latest shooting revives US arms control debate

 Updated 4 hours ago
Harry, Meghan will be Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Harry, Meghan will be Duke and Duchess of Sussex

 Updated 4 hours ago
Lurid tale of bribery and murder looms anew for Malaysia's Najib

Lurid tale of bribery and murder looms anew for Malaysia's Najib

 Updated 5 hours ago
19 dead as truck loaded with cement overturns in India

19 dead as truck loaded with cement overturns in India

 Updated 5 hours ago
Fans descend on Windsor for Prince Harry, Meghan's lavish royal wedding

Fans descend on Windsor for Prince Harry, Meghan's lavish royal wedding

 Updated 6 hours ago
Minute-by-minute guide to Britain's royal wedding

Minute-by-minute guide to Britain's royal wedding

 Updated 7 hours ago
Moqtada al-Sadr's bloc wins Iraq election

Moqtada al-Sadr's bloc wins Iraq election

 Updated 7 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM