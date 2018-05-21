Can't connect right now! retry
world
Monday May 21 2018
By
AFP

Muslim beaten to death in India for allegedly killing cow

By
AFP

Monday May 21, 2018

Representational image. Photo: AFP

A Muslim man accused of killing a cow was beaten to death by a mob in central India, police said Sunday, the latest vigilante murder over the animal considered sacred by Hindus.

Siraj Khan, a 45-year-old tailor, was attacked in the Satna district of Madhya Pradesh state early Friday and died at the scene, local police official Arvind Tiwari told AFP.

Khan's friend Shakeel Maqbool, who was also attacked, was admitted to hospital with critical injuries.

As details of the violent assault emerged at the weekend 400 additional police were deployed to the district late Saturday as inquiries widened, the Press Trust of India reported.

"We have arrested four people, and they have been sent to judicial custody. We are investigating what prompted the attack," Tiwari said.

He added that meat and a bull carcass was found at the scene, but did not elaborate as investigations were ongoing.

Hindus consider cows sacred and slaughtering the animals, or possessing or consuming beef, is banned in most Indian states.

Cow slaughter in Madhya Pradesh carries a maximum seven-year jail term but many other parts of India impose life sentences for infringements.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has promised to completely outlaw cow slaughter in India.

The right-wing Hindu BJP has been accused of turning a blind eye to a rising number of vigilante attacks in the name of cow protection.

Rights groups say Hindu mobs have been emboldened under the party, who stormed to power in 2014. Many of the victims are Muslims.

In two prominent cases last year, a dairy farmer was killed on a roadside for transporting cows and a Muslim teenager accused of carrying beef was stabbed to death on a crowded train.

Comments

More From World:

Gina Haspel sworn in as first woman CIA director

Gina Haspel sworn in as first woman CIA director

 Updated 2 hours ago
Meghan's nephew caught with knife blames Trump: report

Meghan's nephew caught with knife blames Trump: report

 Updated 6 hours ago
US threatens 'strongest' sanctions on Iran, seeks sweeping change

US threatens 'strongest' sanctions on Iran, seeks sweeping change

 Updated 6 hours ago
Teen Texas gunman suspect studied previous mass shootings

Teen Texas gunman suspect studied previous mass shootings

Updated 10 hours ago
Six pygmy elephants found dead on Malaysian Borneo

Six pygmy elephants found dead on Malaysian Borneo

 Updated 14 hours ago
PIA invites Prince Harry, Meghan to visit Pakistan's northern areas

PIA invites Prince Harry, Meghan to visit Pakistan's northern areas

 Updated 15 hours ago
UAE to loosen visa rules for investors, innovators

UAE to loosen visa rules for investors, innovators

 Updated 15 hours ago
Nearly a year since fall of Iraq’s Mosul, hunt for bodies goes on

Nearly a year since fall of Iraq’s Mosul, hunt for bodies goes on

 Updated 15 hours ago
Back to work, Prince Harry and Meghan to delay honeymoon

Back to work, Prince Harry and Meghan to delay honeymoon

 Updated 16 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM