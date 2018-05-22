Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday May 22 2018
By
AFP

Gina Haspel sworn in as first woman CIA director

By
AFP

Tuesday May 22, 2018

Gina Haspel, Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, stands after being sworn-in during a ceremony at CIA Headquarters in Langley, Virginia, May 21, 2018. — AFP

WASHINGTON: Veteran CIA officer Gina Haspel was sworn in as the agency's first female director Monday, hailing the "heroines" who had gone before her and expressing hope she and her team would be "role models."

The 61-year-old Haspel, a Russia specialist who spent her career in the Central Intelligence Agency's clandestine service, takes over from Mike Pompeo, whom Trump recently made his secretary of state.

Haspel was confirmed by the Senate last week in a 54-45 vote, despite the deep reservations of some lawmakers about her past involvement in the torture of terror suspects in the post-9/11 era.

"I stand on the shoulders of heroines who never sought public acclaim, but served as inspirations to the generations they came after them," Haspel said after being sworn in by Vice President Mike Pence and introduced by President Donald Trump.

"I would not be standing before you today if not for the remarkable courage and dedication displayed by generations" of women officers, she said at CIA headquarters in Virginia.

"In roles both large and small," Haspel said they "challenged stereotypes, broke down and opened doors for the rest of us."

"I am deeply indebted to them and I am extremely proud to follow in their footsteps and to carry on their extraordinary legacy."

Haspel added: "I want the current CIA leadership team to be role models and mentors for our next generation of officers."

She joked about her bruising confirmation hearing, which dug into her work overseeing a secret "black site" prison in Thailand.

It was there that Al-Qaeda suspects Abu Zubaydah and Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri were water-boarded, an interrogation technique subsequently condemned as torture.

"It has been nearly 50 years since an operations officer rose up through the ranks to become the director and after the experience of the last two months, I think I know why that is," she told officers and invited guests.

In his introductory remarks, Trump largely avoided the controversies swirling around his presidency, including his allegations, just hours earlier, that former CIA director John Brennan was behind the investigation into his campaign's dealings.

The president, however, angered some former CIA officers with his decision to thank "courageous" Congressman Devin Nunes.

A Trump supporter, Nunes has demanded documents about the investigation into Team Trump, but which the intelligence community says risks exposing sources.

Former intelligence officer David Priess said Trump's comment about Nunes was "disgusting."

"I can't imagine this comment goes over well-but, unlike the president, IC officials are respectful enough not to make a scene," Priess said.

Comments

More From World:

Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba performs Umrah

Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba performs Umrah

 Updated 2 hours ago
Pollution turns white marble Taj Mahal yellow and green

Pollution turns white marble Taj Mahal yellow and green

 Updated 4 hours ago
Turkey sentences 104 people to life in prison over 2016 coup attempt

Turkey sentences 104 people to life in prison over 2016 coup attempt

 Updated 4 hours ago
Five dead in India from Nipah virus, dozens quarantined

Five dead in India from Nipah virus, dozens quarantined

 Updated 6 hours ago
UK website, director’s unconditional apology: All charges against Jang/Geo Group baseless

UK website, director’s unconditional apology: All charges against Jang/Geo Group baseless

 Updated 6 hours ago
'No alternative' to Iran deal, EU's Mogherini tells US

'No alternative' to Iran deal, EU's Mogherini tells US

 Updated 7 hours ago
Australian court convicts archbishop for concealing child abuse

Australian court convicts archbishop for concealing child abuse

 Updated 7 hours ago
'Mental health' in debate, again, as Texas gunman's lawyers say he was 'confused'

'Mental health' in debate, again, as Texas gunman's lawyers say he was 'confused'

 Updated 8 hours ago
Hospitalised Palestinian president Abbas has lung infection: doctor

Hospitalised Palestinian president Abbas has lung infection: doctor

 Updated 10 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM