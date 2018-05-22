Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday May 22 2018
GEO NEWS

Car sound system theft cases surface in Karachi’s Defence

GEO NEWS

Tuesday May 22, 2018

KARACHI: A number of sound system thefts have been reported in various areas of the city’s Defence Housing Authority during the past few days.

A recent closed circuit camera television footage obtained by Geo News shows a group of robbers taking sound systems out of two cars in Phase II of Defence.

Three robbers can be seen getting out of a white vehicle in the footage. Out of the three, one examines two cars in the street. They then break the window of one the cars, open the door and remove its stereo system. The robbers then move towards the other vehicle parked in the street and do the same.

The robbers were not arrested till this report was filed but police said this is the fifth such case reported from Defence.

Police started searching for the robbers with the help of CCTV footage. 

