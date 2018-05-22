Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday May 22 2018
By
REUTERS

Pollution turns white marble Taj Mahal yellow and green

By
REUTERS

Tuesday May 22, 2018

Labourers clean the fountain in the historic Taj Mahal premises in Agra, India, May 19, 2018. Picture taken May 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters 
1

AGRA: India’s white-marble Taj Mahal is turning yellow and green as the 17th-century mausoleum weathers filthy air in the world’s eighth-most polluted city.

One of the seven Wonders of the World, the Taj Mahal flanks a garbage-strewn river and is often enveloped by dust and smog from belching smokestacks and vehicles in the northern city of Agra.

Tiny insects from the drying Yamuna River into which the city pours its sewage crawl into the Taj Mahal, their excrement further staining the marble, an environmental lawyer told the Supreme Court.

The court slammed the government for not doing enough to preserve the monument, which was built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan as a mausoleum for his wife Mumtaz Mahal.

“If the Indian scientists and the (conservationists) can’t do the things, they should be able to contact foreign experts or conservationists, those who can come and they will be readily happy to help,” said lawyer M.C. Mehta, who has been fighting to save the Taj Mahal from pollution for three decades.

Garbage is seen on the polluted banks of the river Yamuna near the historic Taj Mahal in Agra, India, May 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters  
 

Restorers have been using a paste of a clay mineral to clean the marble. It pulls away impurities from the surface and can then be washed off with water.

Activists are also concerned that the falling water table in Agra may be weakening the wooden foundations. Other worries include roads clogged with polluting vehicles and rampant construction around the mausoleum.

Behind Taj’s back, plastic bags and garbage pile up by the river as smoke billows from a chimney in the distance. Outside the Taj complex, a group of people gathered near a funeral pyre.

The change in colour has not come out of the blue. Environmentalists and historians have long warned about the risk of soot and fumes from factories and tanneries dulling the ivory monument.

There was no comment from government authorities. Bhuvan Vikram, superintendent archaeologist for Agra, said he was not authorised to speak to journalists.

Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma, whose department oversees historical monuments, said the environment ministry was best placed to speak on the subject but the environment minister was not available.

Tourists visiting the monument said they hoped steps would be taken to save it.

“I think the Taj Mahal is one of the biggest icons of India and I think the city would be better to be cleaner and for the government to do something about this,” said Francesco, a tourist from Argentina who only gave his first name. “Because it is a shame, you know. Yeah!”

More From World:

Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba performs Umrah

Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba performs Umrah

 Updated 2 hours ago
Turkey sentences 104 people to life in prison over 2016 coup attempt

Turkey sentences 104 people to life in prison over 2016 coup attempt

 Updated 4 hours ago
Five dead in India from Nipah virus, dozens quarantined

Five dead in India from Nipah virus, dozens quarantined

 Updated 5 hours ago
UK website, director’s unconditional apology: All charges against Jang/Geo Group baseless

UK website, director’s unconditional apology: All charges against Jang/Geo Group baseless

 Updated 6 hours ago
'No alternative' to Iran deal, EU's Mogherini tells US

'No alternative' to Iran deal, EU's Mogherini tells US

 Updated 7 hours ago
Australian court convicts archbishop for concealing child abuse

Australian court convicts archbishop for concealing child abuse

 Updated 7 hours ago
'Mental health' in debate, again, as Texas gunman's lawyers say he was 'confused'

'Mental health' in debate, again, as Texas gunman's lawyers say he was 'confused'

 Updated 8 hours ago
Hospitalised Palestinian president Abbas has lung infection: doctor

Hospitalised Palestinian president Abbas has lung infection: doctor

 Updated 9 hours ago
Under pressure from Trump, FBI and Justice agree to expanded Russia probe

Under pressure from Trump, FBI and Justice agree to expanded Russia probe

 Updated 10 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM