Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday May 22 2018
By
Web Desk

PPP got rid of environment of fear in Karachi: Murad Ali Shah

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 22, 2018

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday said the Pakistan Peoples Party-led government in the province changed the environment of fear in Karachi.

“We removed fear from the hearts of the people of the metropolis,” Shah said while speaking during a Sindh Assembly session.

Stating that Karachi was gripped by fear five years ago, Shah said, “There were no events or programmes in Karachi and people used to be scared to step out of their houses. But we [Pakistan Peoples Party] got rid this environment of fear.”

The Sindh chief minister further said, “Devils used to live in Karachi but we got rid of them also.”

Taking a hit at the opposition, the Sindh chief minister said, “You should be ashamed. Anyone who does speeches without verifying information should be ashamed.”

Shah's comments come a week before the tenure of the incumbent government completes on the night of May 28, after which a caretaker government will take over to hold the 2018 general election.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Shehbaz asks NAB to probe into corruption in Sindh, KP

Shehbaz asks NAB to probe into corruption in Sindh, KP

 Updated one minute ago
PML-N leaders respond to PTI's 'incoherent, incomplete' 100-day plan

PML-N leaders respond to PTI's 'incoherent, incomplete' 100-day plan

 Updated 52 minutes ago
National Assembly informed of no ban on gas connections in Sindh

National Assembly informed of no ban on gas connections in Sindh

Updated 2 hours ago
Nawaz doesn’t want retired judge or bureaucrat to be caretaker PM

Nawaz doesn’t want retired judge or bureaucrat to be caretaker PM

 Updated 3 hours ago
Making efforts to decide caretaker PM through Parliament: Shah

Making efforts to decide caretaker PM through Parliament: Shah

 Updated 3 hours ago
Four arrested in Sharjah for forcing Pakistanis into begging

Four arrested in Sharjah for forcing Pakistanis into begging

Updated 4 hours ago
CM Shehbaz takes notice of woman brick-kiln worker killed in Pakpattan

CM Shehbaz takes notice of woman brick-kiln worker killed in Pakpattan

 Updated 4 hours ago
PML-N's social media team extremely strong: Maryam Nawaz

PML-N's social media team extremely strong: Maryam Nawaz

 Updated 4 hours ago
Car sound system theft cases surface in Karachi’s Defence

Car sound system theft cases surface in Karachi’s Defence

Updated 3 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM