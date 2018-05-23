Humaira Arshad once again files for divorce from husband

LAHORE: Popular Pakistani singer Humaira Arshad has once again filed for khula from her husband, actor Ahmad Butt.



The singer approached a family court in Lahore on Wednesday to file a petition to start divorce proceedings once again. Arshad had withdrawn her earlier plea for khula in January this year.

“For the sake of my son, I had reconciled with my husband despite all our differences,” Arshad said while speaking to media outside the court.

“But I cannot live with him anymore as I am subjected to violence and am fed up of daily fights,” she added.

The ghazal singer has been embroiled in a testing relationship with her husband and the couple has publicly accused each other of fraud and abuse, among other things on multiple occasions.

The two tied the knot in in 2004.

However, back in May 2015, Arshad formally announced she and her husband were separating ways.

But in November 2016, Arshad said that she and Butt had set aside their differences and agreed to live together again.

The matter surfaced once again in November 2017 as Arshad levelled accusations against her husband, alleging that he attacked her home and beat up her family.

Following the allegations, the couple reconciled once again as Arshad withdrew her earlier divorce plea on January 9 this year.

Arshad has said in the past that Butt insulted her in front of their neighbours, beating her in public and pulling her hair, all of which had led to a lot of stress and embarrassment.