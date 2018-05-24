Can't connect right now! retry
Life & Style
Thursday May 24 2018
By
NMZNatasha Mohammad Zai

Vegan guide: What are the green options this Ramazan in Lahore?

By
NMZNatasha Mohammad Zai

Thursday May 24, 2018

We’ve got good news and bad news. If you are looking for a meat- and a fish-free iftar or sehri, your options are limited. Asking for a salad sans chicken at a local restaurant would earn you clueless stares from the liveried staff, and questioning looks from the next table.

Ok. Now, for the good news. The options are limited, but they exist. In the past few years, Lahoris have become more health conscious. Organic markets are a regular staple of the weekend and grocery outlets have now started stocking up on a wide range of vegan and gluten-free choices.

Keeping Lahore’s misunderstood herbivores in mind, Geo.tv has compiled a list of eateries and bistros that offer up scrumptious and filing greens:

Polo Lounge's Pantry 

Polo Lounge's Pantry

Address: 94-D/1 Gaba St, Block 

D1 Block D 1 Gulberg III, Lahore.

Pantry’s sehri menu serves a halwapuri platter with aloo channa, a French toast platter, and granola cereals with fruits and yogurt for those who want to avoid anything meaty.

Andaaz 

Andaaz

Address: 2189 A, Fort Road

Shahi Mohallah Walled City, Lahore.

There are two options for vegetarians here: one is their famous channa kulcha and the other is chanay pathooray - chickpea gravy served with a potato-based bread. Order either dish with a drink of your choice for only Rs799 plus tax. The deal starts at 1AM. and continues till fajr prayers.

Fuchsia 

Fuchsia

Address: 119 Hali Rd, Block E1

Block E 1 Gulberg III, Lahore.

We admit this one has a hefty price tag of Rs1,980 per head, but it also gives you a wide choice of green to select from during iftar: Thai vegetable spring rolls, potato samosas, wok fried seasonal vegetable, and vegetarian chow mein/ stir-fried noodles. Additionally, at the live station, you can ask them to prepare the papaya salad without the shrimps, and the sukiyaki noodles can be brought to you with no chicken.

More From Life & Style:

Give your iftar table a global touch

Give your iftar table a global touch

Updated 5 hours ago
Pulitzer-winning author Philip Roth dies at 85

Pulitzer-winning author Philip Roth dies at 85

 Updated 2 days ago
Top chef Batali under police probe as #MeToo spotlight returns

Top chef Batali under police probe as #MeToo spotlight returns

 Updated 2 days ago
Eight Sehri tips to keep you hydrated all day

Eight Sehri tips to keep you hydrated all day

 Updated 2 days ago
'I am proud to be a feminist': Will Meghan shake-up Britain's royals?

'I am proud to be a feminist': Will Meghan shake-up Britain's royals?

 Updated 3 days ago
#RoyalWedding: Meghan steps out in stunning yet simple Stella McCartney dress

#RoyalWedding: Meghan steps out in stunning yet simple Stella McCartney dress

 Updated 5 days ago
Meghan Markle picks sleek dress by Givenchy designer for wedding

Meghan Markle picks sleek dress by Givenchy designer for wedding

 Updated 5 days ago
Pakistani model opens up about rampant sexual harassment in fashion industry

Pakistani model opens up about rampant sexual harassment in fashion industry

 Updated 6 days ago
Work key to long life, says Mexican who may be world's oldest man

Work key to long life, says Mexican who may be world's oldest man

 Updated 6 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM