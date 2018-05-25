Can't connect right now! retry
15 wounded as two men set off bomb in Indian restaurant in Canada

Friday May 25, 2018

Blast went off in the Bombay Bhel restaurant. Photo: Twitter

TORONTO: Two unidentified men walked into a restaurant on Thursday in the Canadian city of Mississauga and set off a bomb, wounding more than a dozen people, and then fleeing, authorities said.

The blast went off in the Bombay Bhel restaurant at about 10:30 pm.

Fifteen people were taken to hospital, three of them with critical injuries, the Peel Regional Paramedic Service said in a tweet.

The two male suspects went into the restaurant and detonated their improvised explosive device, Peel Regional Police said in a tweet. The men then fled.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Police posted a photograph on Twitter showing two people with dark zip-up hoodies walking into an establishment with one of them appearing to be carrying an object.

The attack in Mississauga, Canada’s sixth largest city, comes a month after a driver plowed his white Ryder rental van into a lunch-hour crowd in Toronto, killing 10 people and injuring 15.

Mississauga is in Lake Ontario about 20 miles west of Toronto.

