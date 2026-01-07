Historic first: Two Pakistani Muslims elected mayor, deputy mayor in Cambridge, US

January 07, 2026
CAMBRIDGE: Two Pakistani Muslims have been elected to top city positions in Cambridge, a city in the US state, Massachusetts.
Sumbul Siddiqui, a lawyer originally from Karachi, has been elected mayor by the Cambridge City Council for the 2026-27 term, marking her third tenure in the role. She is the first Muslim and Asian woman to serve as mayor of Cambridge.
Burhan Azim, an MIT-trained engineer from Burewala, has been elected deputy mayor of Cambridge, becoming the city’s youngest councillor in history.
Siddiqui first won a city council seat in 2017 and served as mayor twice between 2020 and 2024, making her a prominent figure in local politics.