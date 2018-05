Real Madrid's 3-1 thumping of Liverpool was defined by a brilliant 'bicycle kick' goal by Gareth Bale, who finally stepped out of the shadows of Cristiano Ronaldo to be the hero, and a horror show by Loris Karius whose blunders led to two goals.



Here are some of the fans' reactions from around the world:

Real Madrid´s supporters celebrate after winning the UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine on May 26, 2018





Liverpool fans react as they watch a large screen in Anfield stadium in Liverpool, northern England on May 26, 2018 showing the UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid in Kiev





Real Madrid fans celebrate outside the club´s Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on May 26, 2018 after their team won the UEFA Champions League final in Kiev





Real Madrid fans celebrate on the Plaza Cibeles in downtown Madrid on May 26, 2018 after their team won the UEFA Champions League final





Liverpool fans in shock as they watch the football match on a screen in central Kiev, May 27, 2018





Real Madrid fans celebrate on the Plaza Cibeles in downtown Madrid on May 26, 2018 after their team won the UEFA Champions League final in Kiev





Real Madrid fans celebrate outside the club´s Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on May 26, 2018 after their team won the UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool in Kiev





A Liverpool fan reacts as he watches a large screen in Anfield stadium in Liverpool, northern England on May 26, 2018 showing the UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid in Kiev





Images credit: AFP