Can't connect right now! retry
health
Sunday May 27 2018
By
AFP

Walk and chew gum, it may keep you thin: study

By
AFP

Sunday May 27, 2018

Still looking for the secret to effortless weight loss? It may be as simple as chewing gum while walking, Japanese researchers suggested on Saturday. Photo: file

PARIS: Still looking for the secret to effortless weight loss? It may be as simple as chewing gum while walking, Japanese researchers suggested on Saturday.

In experiments, they said, the heart rate of 46 people, aged 21 to 69, increased when they were given gum to chew while walking at a natural pace.

And while masticating caused a measurable physical difference in participants of both genders and across all age groups, it was most pronounced in men over 40, the team reported at the European Congress on Obesity in Vienna.

"Combining exercise and gum chewing may be an effective way to manage weight," the researchers said -- particularly in countries such as Japan where walking is the "most widely performed movement".

Previous research had found that gum chewing boosts heart rate and energy expenditure in people at rest.

This was the first study dedicated to studying its effects in people while walking, its authors said.

Volunteers completed two walking trials, each 15 minutes long.

In one they chewed two pellets of gum that contained three kilocalories. In the other, for comparison, they walked after ingesting a powder containing the same ingredients as the gum.

The team then measured participants´ resting heart rate and walking heart rate in both legs, as well as the distance they covered at a natural pace, walking speed, and the number of steps taken.

In all participants, the mean heart rate was "significantly higher" in the gum trial, said the researchers.

In men over 40, it also boosted the distance walked, number of steps taken, and energy expended.

Though the study was not designed to explain the link, the team speculated it may have something to do with "cardio-locomotor synchronisation", a natural phenomenon whereby the heart beats in rhythm with a repetitive movement.

Obesity has become a global scourge. It increases a person´s risk of developing heart disease and stroke, diabetes, and certain cancers.

"Effective preventive methods and treatments for obesity are needed," the researchers said.

The study was published in The Journal of Physical Therapy Science.

Comments

More From Health:

Ireland overturns abortion ban in landslide vote

Ireland overturns abortion ban in landslide vote

 Updated yesterday
Women who freeze eggs to delay childbirth often feel regret

Women who freeze eggs to delay childbirth often feel regret

 Updated 2 days ago
Third Indian state checks suspect cases in outbreak of rare brain-damaging virus

Third Indian state checks suspect cases in outbreak of rare brain-damaging virus

 Updated 3 days ago
Oily fish still a good habit for heart health, US doctors say

Oily fish still a good habit for heart health, US doctors say

 Updated 3 days ago
Pakistan behind Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka in healthcare: Lancet study

Pakistan behind Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka in healthcare: Lancet study

 Updated 4 days ago
Three Ebola patients escape Congo quarantine, medics race to control outbreak

Three Ebola patients escape Congo quarantine, medics race to control outbreak

 Updated 5 days ago
No deaths from heatwave in Karachi, authorities claim

No deaths from heatwave in Karachi, authorities claim

 Updated 6 days ago
Ten die in India outbreak of brain-damaging virus, spurring rush to hospitals

Ten die in India outbreak of brain-damaging virus, spurring rush to hospitals

 Updated 6 days ago
An egg a day may keep the doctor away, study claims

An egg a day may keep the doctor away, study claims

 Updated 6 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM