Monday May 28 2018
By
Web Desk

Watch the sun today to mark exact Qibla direction

By
Web Desk

Monday May 28, 2018

Muslims around the world will have an opportunity to mark the exact direction of the Holy Ka’aba on Monday, May 28 (today).

The sun will shine directly over the Ka’aba at 2:18pm (Pakistan standard time), providing the Ummah an opportunity to accurately mark the Qibla direction for themselves, wherever they reside in the world, the Met Office said.

To find the Qibla direction to offer prayers, simply fix a stick on the ground vertically and the shadow of the stick will indicate the Qibla direction at the above-mentioned time.

