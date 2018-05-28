Political parties hail appointment of Justice (r) Mulk as caretaker PM

Photo: File

Political parties, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Pakistan Peoples Party and Jamaat-e-Islami among others, welcomed the appointed of former chief justice of Pakistan Justice (r) Nasirul Mulk as interim prime minister.

Moments after Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah announced that Justice (r) Mulk will be caretaker premier until general elections on July 25, several political leaders hailed the decision.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman took to Twitter to congratulate the former chief justice. "Want to congratulate Justice (r) Nasir ul Mulk on being appointed caretaker PM," Imran tweeted.





Further, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said his party welcomes the decision of naming Justice (retd) Mulk as caretaker premier.



"Justice (retd) Mulk has an advantage as he was the head of a judicial commission probing into rigging in 2013 general elections," Chaudhry said while speaking to Geo News.

"He is aware of issues pertaining to elections," he added.

"We hope that he implements the recommendations he gave as acting chief election commissioner to ensure the upcoming general election is transparent," the PTI leader further said.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also took to Twitter to congratulate Justice (r) Mulk.

"Moving forward for the sake of strengthening democracy -- congratulations to Justice (r) Nasirul Mulk on being appointed caretaker prime minister," he tweeted.

Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique said that the nation should be congratulated after reaching the consensus on the name of caretaker prime minister.

“This is a victory for the constitution and law,” said the federal minister.

He said that hopefully the selection will pave way for free and fair elections.

While responding to a question he said that that now that caretaker chief ministers will also be elected then it is their responsibility to ensure that no bad impact befalls on elections.

Further, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leader Sahibzada Tariq Ullah said the party accepted the name of Justice (retd) Mulk as caretaker PM.



“He [Nasirul Mulk] has served as the chief justice of the Supreme Court. We hope that he will conduct free, fair and transparent elections,” the JI leader said.

While, Awami National Party (ANP) leader Zahid Khan termed the appointment a victory for democracy and hoped that there would be a smooth transition of power after the next elections.

Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai also welcomed the appointment of Justice (r) Mulk as caretaker premier.

Earlier today, while addressing a press conference held to announce the name of caretaker premier, PM Abbasi said, “"We have selected a candidate for caretaker premier who will prove to play a democratic role in the upcoming general election."

"Every name was discussed, and this name was decided upon. It’s a name no one can point fingers at," PM Abbasi added.

Further, while announcing the name for the post, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah said, “"We have chosen this name on the basis of merit. We took our parties into confidence and decided upon this name."