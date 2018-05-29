Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday May 29 2018
By
REUTERS

China to host Iran to avoid project disruption amid nuclear deal doubt

By
REUTERS

Tuesday May 29, 2018

Iran is currently an observer member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Photo: File

BEIJING: China will host Iranian President Hassan Rouhani next month at a regional summit aimed at avoiding disruption of joint projects, its foreign ministry said on Monday, as major powers scramble to save Iran’s nuclear deal after the United States pulled out.

Rouhani will pay a working visit to China and attend the summit of the China and Russia-led security bloc the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the ministry said.

It did not give exact dates for his visit, but the summit is scheduled to be held on the second weekend of June in the northern Chinese city of Qingdao.

Iran is currently an observer member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, though it has long sought full membership.

“Our hope is that China and Iran will have close consultation on the basis of observing the deal and push forward development of bilateral cooperation,” Chinese deputy foreign minister Zhang Hanhui said at a briefing.

“We should together look into how to avoid major disruption of joint projects between the two sides,” he added.

Russia has previously argued that with Western sanctions against Tehran lifted, it could finally become a member of the bloc which also includes four ex-Soviet Central Asian republics, Pakistan and India.

The 2015 agreement between Iran and world powers lifted international sanctions on Tehran. In return, Iran agreed to restrictions on its nuclear activities, increasing the time it would need to produce an atom bomb if it chose to do so.

Since U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew the United States this month, calling the agreement deeply flawed, European states have been scrambling to ensure Iran gets enough economic benefits to persuade it to stay in the deal.

China has also strongly supported the deal and is one of its signatories.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as the leaders of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, were also invited to hold official bilateral meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the summit, the foreign ministry said.

The summit, which runs from June 9-10, will attempt to create new agreements on security issues such as counter-terrorism and drug smuggling among the seven member bloc.

Jointly led by Russia and China, the SCO was launched in 2001 to combat radical Islam and other regional security concerns. India and Pakistan became full members last year.

Iran has long eyed an SCO membership and China has said it supports its application.

Comments

More From World:

Ivanka Trump photo with son sparks backlash over border separations

Ivanka Trump photo with son sparks backlash over border separations

 Updated 9 hours ago
Italy's fresh election risks being referendum on euro

Italy's fresh election risks being referendum on euro

 Updated 11 hours ago
Saudi-led coalition closes in on Yemen port city Hodeidah

Saudi-led coalition closes in on Yemen port city Hodeidah

 Updated 11 hours ago
Trump, Abe say ´imperative´ to dismantle N Korean weapons

Trump, Abe say ´imperative´ to dismantle N Korean weapons

 Updated 12 hours ago
Spanish prime minister to face confidence vote on Friday

Spanish prime minister to face confidence vote on Friday

 Updated 17 hours ago
Malaysia makes record 1.2 tonne seizure of crystal meth

Malaysia makes record 1.2 tonne seizure of crystal meth

 Updated 18 hours ago
India says it only follows UN sanctions, not unilateral US sanctions on Iran

India says it only follows UN sanctions, not unilateral US sanctions on Iran

 Updated 18 hours ago
France offers citizenship to Malian 'Spiderman' immigrant who scaled building to save child

France offers citizenship to Malian 'Spiderman' immigrant who scaled building to save child

 Updated 9 hours ago
China to host Iranian president amid nuclear deal doubt

China to host Iranian president amid nuclear deal doubt

 Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM