Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday May 29 2018
By
GEO NEWS

PTI protests appointment of new advocate general Punjab

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday May 29, 2018

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday said it will not accept the appointment of Asma Hamid as the advocate general of Punjab, saying Hamid’s family was being rewarded for having personal ties with the Sharif family.

The PTI conveyed this to a letter to Chief Election Commissioner and the caretaker chief minister Punjab.

Nasir Mahmood Khosa’s name agreed upon for Punjab caretaker CM

Shehbaz Sharif says consensus has been reached on the candidate

Hamid’s appointment was done hours before the Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif and followed an ambiguous procedure, the letter said.

The party said the appointment is a hasty decision amid preparations for the July general elections.

The Punjab government and opposition on Monday agreed to appoint Nasir Mahmood Khosa as the province's caretaker chief minister as the assemblies complete their tenure on May 31.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

President approves summary of Saleem Baig's appointment as PEMRA chief

President approves summary of Saleem Baig's appointment as PEMRA chief

 Updated 56 minutes ago
Four dead in armed clash in Charsadda graveyard

Four dead in armed clash in Charsadda graveyard

 Updated 55 minutes ago
Pakistan, India DGMOs agree on no ceasefire violations in hotline contact: ISPR

Pakistan, India DGMOs agree on no ceasefire violations in hotline contact: ISPR

 Updated 3 hours ago
Shehbaz lauds army’s sacrifices during daylong visit to North Waziristan

Shehbaz lauds army’s sacrifices during daylong visit to North Waziristan

 Updated 4 hours ago
KP-FATA merger bill left a vacuum in system, says Fazl

KP-FATA merger bill left a vacuum in system, says Fazl

 Updated 4 hours ago
IHC declares delimitation of four constituencies void

IHC declares delimitation of four constituencies void

 Updated 34 minutes ago
No load-shedding from 6pm to 4am in 90pct areas across country: PM

No load-shedding from 6pm to 4am in 90pct areas across country: PM

 Updated 3 hours ago
Fishermen sell endangered sawfish near Thatta

Fishermen sell endangered sawfish near Thatta

 Updated 40 minutes ago
Dearth of incubators in Peshawar hospitals expose newborns to health risks

Dearth of incubators in Peshawar hospitals expose newborns to health risks

Updated 7 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM