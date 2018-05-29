PTI protests appointment of new advocate general Punjab

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday said it will not accept the appointment of Asma Hamid as the advocate general of Punjab, saying Hamid’s family was being rewarded for having personal ties with the Sharif family.



The PTI conveyed this to a letter to Chief Election Commissioner and the caretaker chief minister Punjab.

Hamid’s appointment was done hours before the Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif and followed an ambiguous procedure, the letter said.

The party said the appointment is a hasty decision amid preparations for the July general elections.

The Punjab government and opposition on Monday agreed to appoint Nasir Mahmood Khosa as the province's caretaker chief minister as the assemblies complete their tenure on May 31.