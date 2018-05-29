Nasir Mahmood Khosa’s name agreed upon for Punjab caretaker CM

Can't connect right now! retry
LAHORE: The Punjab government and opposition on Monday agreed to appoint Nasir Mahmood Khosa as the province's caretaker chief minister. 

While speaking to media in Lahore, Opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Mahmood-ur-Rasheed said Khosa's name had been proposed for the position.  

Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif later said consensus had been reached on the candidate, who is a former chief secretary. He praised the Khosa's personality. 

Profile: Nasir Mahmood Khosa

Khosa is the brother of senior Supreme Court justice Justice Asif Saeed Khosa

Nasir Mahmood Khosa was named as the caretaker Punjab chief minister after the opposition reached a consensus on the candidate earlier today.

Khosa is the Alternate Executive Director from Pakistan representing Afghanistan, Algeria, Ghana, Iran, Morocco, Pakistan, and Tunisia.

The former bureaucrat was born in Dera Ghazi Khan. He served as a chief secretary in both, Punjab and Balochistan, with his tenure in the former extending to over two years with Shehbaz Sharif as the chief minister from Feb 4, 2010. 

He belongs to the sixth common batch of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS).

Khosa has a post-graduate degree in English Literature and Public Administartion from Government College Lahore, he completed his LLB from Punjab University and specialised in Developmental Economics from the University of Pennsylvania.

The designated-caretaker chief minister was appointed secretary finance in the 2013 caretaker government. 

Khosa was appointed as Principal Secretary by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on May 27, 2013. He worked as an Executive Director for the World Bank after his retirement from the civil services. 

He has recently returned to Pakistan after his service at the World Bank for the span of two-three years. 

Supreme Court's senior judge Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and former DG FIA Tariq Masood Khosa are his brothers. 

