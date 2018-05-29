Shehbaz lauds army’s sacrifices during daylong visit to North Waziristan

Can't connect right now! retry
LAHORE: Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday visited the Miranshah town of North Waziristan to express solidarity with the officers and soldiers of Pakistan Army.

He was accompanied by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Mushahid Hussain Syed and Ameer Muqam.

Shehbaz also visited 7th Division Headquarters, where he was briefed by General Officer Command Major General Azhar Abbasi.

He also visited Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

The chief minister paid tributes to the martyrs and lauded the courage and valour of soldiers, adding that the entire nation is standing with its army.

Fight against terrorism is a fight for Pakistan’s survival, he added.

