Tuesday May 29 2018
By
GEO NEWS

OGRA recommends over Rs7 per litre hike in petrol price

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday May 29, 2018

Photo: File

KARACHI: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has recommended an increase in prices of petrol and diesel by more than Rs 7 and Rs 5 per liter respectively, sources informed Geo News Tuesday.

The OGRA has forwarded a summary of the recommended hike in prices of petrol and diesel by Rs7.10 and Rs5.20 per litre respectively to the petroleum ministry for approval.

On May 1, the government bumped up the prices of petroleum products following the rejection of the state oil and gas regulatory authority's proposal to make an even bigger upward revision.

However, a final decision on OGRA's recommended prices for the month of June rests with the government.

