Passenger car sales jump 74% in June

Passenger car sales in Pakistan witnessed a 38% year-on-year increase in June 2025, The News reported, citing Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association's (PAMA) data.

In FY25, a total of 112,203 units were sold, up 38% against 81,579 units sold during FY24. According to data released by the PAMA on Thursday, passenger car sales surged by 74% in June 2025 to 17,659 units against 10,128 units in June 2024.

On a month-on-month basis, June 2025 sales remained higher by 58% to 17,659 units compared with the 11,143 units sold in May 2025. During this period, sales of 1300 cc and above cars were recorded at 6,775 units, up 50% compared with the same month of the previous year, with sales of 4,522 units.

In June 2025, 1,000 cc cars recorded sales of 676 units (523 units of Suzuki Cultus and 153 units of Suzuki WagonR) against 898 units in the same month last year. Below 1,000 cc vehicles recorded a sale of 10,178 units, higher by 116% against 4,708 units last year. Suzuki’s Alto sold 9,497 units in June 2025, compared with 4,352 units in June 2024.

Electric vehicle Dewan Honre-Ve sold 30 units in June, up from 24 units in May 2025. Buses and trucks saw an increase to 737 units in June 2025 from 297 units in the same month last year.The sale of jeeps and pick-ups increased to 4,114 units from 3,156 units sold during the same period last year.

Sales of tractors dropped to 2,791 units from 4,134 units in June 2024. Tractor sales depicted an increase of 78% on a MoM basis in June’25. The sale of rickshaws and motorbikes surged to 138,509 units in June’25 against 89,895 units in the same period last year. Two and 3 wheelers sales increased by 54% YoY and down 9% MoM. This takes FY25 sales to 1.5mn units, a 32% YoY rise.

According to Myesha Sohail, an auto analyst at Topline Research, the MoM rise was mainly led by 39-month high Alto sales due to pre-buying as GST was set to increase effective from July 1 — from 12.5% to 18%.

YoY growth is supported by a more stable macroeconomic environment, introduction of more variants, lower interest rates, easing inflation and improving consumer sentiment. Company-wise: Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) posted the highest MoM growth of 2.4x, mainly due to a 2.8x MoM rise to 9,497 units of Alto sold in June 2025, a 39-month high. Cultus also saw a 2.1x MoM rise to 523 units.

Sazgar Engineering (SAZEW) posted the MoM growth of 47$ and a 55$ YoY rise to 1,349 units, the second highest monthly sales. The launch of the new facelift of HAVAL also supported higher sales. In FY25, total sales surged 2x YoY to 10,844 units, up from 5,374 units in FY24.

Indus Motor Company (INDU) posted a 25% YoY while down 24% MoM to 3,687 units in Jun 2025. While, Honda Atlas Cars (HCAR) saw a 65% YoY and down 10 MoM to 1,808 units in June 2025.

“We expect positive momentum to continue in auto sales in FY26 due to lower interest rates and pipeline of new models to be launched by companies across different engines ie Hybrid, Plugin Hybrid etc.” said Myesha Sohail.