Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday May 29 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Rising temperature results in rapid melting of glaciers in Pakistan's north

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday May 29, 2018

KARACHI: With the temperatures soaring, glaciers in northern areas of Pakistan have started melting rapidly, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Climate Change said Tuesday, raising fears of a flood situation.

There has been a rise in number of glacial lakes - lakes with origins in melted glaciers - being formed in Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other areas, the spokesperson said.

In 2010, there had been 2,400 glacial lakes in northern parts of the country, but currently the count stands at 3,000.

Out of these glacial lakes, the spokesperson added, nearly 52 lakes might start flowing at any time leading to flash floods and extreme threat to people inhabiting mountains.

Authorities have also been working in these areas with the help of UN's Green Climate Fund, which has issued $36 million to support efforts to respond to climate change challenges.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Nisar was Nawaz's friend and my foe: Shehbaz Sharif

Nisar was Nawaz's friend and my foe: Shehbaz Sharif

 Updated 57 minutes ago
WATCH: Umrah pilgrims brawl at Karachi airport

WATCH: Umrah pilgrims brawl at Karachi airport

 Updated an hour ago
Defense completes cross-examination of witness in Dar assets case

Defense completes cross-examination of witness in Dar assets case

 Updated 2 hours ago
Balochistan home minister seeks month-long delay in general elections

Balochistan home minister seeks month-long delay in general elections

Updated 2 hours ago
Capt (retd) Safdar categorically denies involvement in Avenfield reference

Capt (retd) Safdar categorically denies involvement in Avenfield reference

 Updated 3 hours ago
Democracy cannot withstand an instance like Senate elections: PM

Democracy cannot withstand an instance like Senate elections: PM

 Updated 3 hours ago
PM to inaugurate Quetta International Airport expansion project today

PM to inaugurate Quetta International Airport expansion project today

Updated 4 hours ago
Three leopard cubs die a month after birth at Peshawar zoo

Three leopard cubs die a month after birth at Peshawar zoo

 Updated 4 hours ago
Banned outfits targeting minorities in Pakistan: US report

Banned outfits targeting minorities in Pakistan: US report

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM