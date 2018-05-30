WATCH: Umrah pilgrims brawl at Karachi airport

KARACHI: A fistfight broke out between Umrah pilgrims at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, Geo News learnt on Wednesday.



A video of the fight has gone viral on social media and shows two groups of men beating each other up in Karachi airport’s departure lounge. Women can be heard screaming in the background.

According to sources, a fight broke out between the two groups during their flight back from Saudi Arabia on Tuesday night.

“As soon as they reached the departure lounge after collecting their luggage, the two groups of pilgrims started to beat each other up,” a source said.

Police and others present at the airport intervened to stop the fight.

The reason for the fight is not known and neither is the identity of the men belonging to the two groups.

SSP Malir Adeel Chandio confirmed the incident while speaking to Geo News and said the fight broke out on Tuesday night.