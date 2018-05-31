Can't connect right now! retry
Nasir Durrani withdraws candidature for Punjab caretaker chief minister

LAHORE: Nasir Durrani who was nominated by PTI for the post of Punjab caretaker chief minister excused from undertaking the responsibility on Thursday. 

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had suggested names of Dr Hassan Askari and Nasir Durrani for the position of caretaker chief minister for Punjab after it withdrew former bureaucrat Nasir Mehmood Khosa's candidature following a consensus on the candidate with the government. 

PTI suggests Dr Hassan Askari, Nasir Durrani for Punjab’s caretaker CM

The news names have been announced after the party withdrew name of former bureaucrat Nasir Mehmood Khosa

Durrani, in an exclusive conversation with Geo News, cited poor health as the reason for his decision to withdraw candidature. 

He added that he had informed both PTI and Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz lawmakers of his decision. 

Nasir Mehmood Khosa was named as the caretaker Punjab chief minister on Monday after the provincial government and opposition were said to have reached a consensus on the candidate. However, two days later on Wednesday, the Imran Khan-led PTI withdrew support for his candidature.

Punjab Assembly opposition leader, Mehmmod-ur-Rasheed had earlier today said the names of Durrani and Askari were decided after the party’s leadership held consultations. Rasheed hoped that he would be able to discuss this matter with Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif later in the evening.

Nasir Durrani is a former police officer who has served as the Inspector General of Police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. 

