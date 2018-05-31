Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday May 31 2018
By
GEO NEWS

PTI suggests Dr Hassan Askari, Nasir Durrani for Punjab’s caretaker CM

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday May 31, 2018

Former KP IGP Nasir Khan Durrani (left), defence analyst Hassan Askari. Photo: File 

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has suggested names of Dr Hassan Askari and Nasir Durrani for the position of caretaker chief minister for Punjab.

Punjab Assembly opposition leader, Mehmmod-ur-Rasheed said the names were decided after the party’s leadership held consultations. Rasheed hoped that he would be able to discuss this matter with Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif later this evening.

Dr Hassan Askari is a renowned author and analyst with a PhD in political science from the University of Pennsylvania. Nasir Durrani is a former police officer who has served as the Inspector General of Police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. 

Earlier on Thursday, PTI constituted a committee to decide over names for the interim setup in Punjab.

The committee comprised PTI leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Jahangir Tareen, Shafqat Mehmood, Mehmood-ur Rasheed, Aleem Khan, Fawad Chaudhry and the former governor of Punjab, Chaudhry Sarwar.

PTI has announced the new names after withdrawing the name of former bureaucrat Nasir Mehmood Khosa, who was to be the caretaker chief minister of Punjab.

Khosa was named as the caretaker Punjab chief minister on Monday after the provincial government and opposition were said to have reached a consensus on the candidate. However, two days later on Wednesday, the Imran Khan-led PTI withdrew support for his candidature.

Khosa told Geo News that he has decided not to assume charge as the caretaker chief minister in light of the recent controversy surrounding his candidature.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been critical of the decision to withdraw the name, stating that the Khosa’s name was put forward after mutual discussion.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

FATA officially merged with KP as President Mamnoon signs 25th constitutional amendment bill

FATA officially merged with KP as President Mamnoon signs 25th constitutional amendment bill

 Updated 45 minutes ago
PM Abbasi addresses last NA session, says only democratic govt can resolve issues

PM Abbasi addresses last NA session, says only democratic govt can resolve issues

 Updated an hour ago
Today is a historic day, Nawaz’s response to govt completing tenure

Today is a historic day, Nawaz’s response to govt completing tenure

 Updated an hour ago
SC orders govt officials to return vehicles possessed without merit by midnight

SC orders govt officials to return vehicles possessed without merit by midnight

 Updated 2 hours ago
US pressurises Pakistan to hide its defeat in Afghanistan: Dastgir

US pressurises Pakistan to hide its defeat in Afghanistan: Dastgir

 Updated 2 hours ago
Interior minister asks NADRA to block Musharraf’s NIC

Interior minister asks NADRA to block Musharraf’s NIC

 Updated 3 hours ago
Scorching heat and no water in Islamabad

Scorching heat and no water in Islamabad

 Updated 3 hours ago
SC directs accountability courts to decide on NICL references within 10 days

SC directs accountability courts to decide on NICL references within 10 days

 Updated 3 hours ago
Terminally-ill Pakistani on death row in Indonesia passes away

Terminally-ill Pakistani on death row in Indonesia passes away

 Updated an hour ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM