Petroleum prices maintained until June 7

ISLAMABAD: The outgoing federal government on Thursday decided to keep prices of petroleum products maintained for the month of June, rejecting a summary of hike in prices by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).



Earlier. OGRA sent a summary to the power division, recommending hike of Rs8.37 per litre in petrol prices, while an increase of Rs12.5 per litre in diesel prices is recommended. The authority also recommended an increase of Rs8.30 and Rs11.65 in kerosene oil and diesel oil, respectively.

The former finance minister Miftah Ismail maintained that as the tenure of an elected government has ended tonight, it is now up to the caretaker government to make the decision over the OGRA summary.

The fuel prices are as follows

Petrol Rs 87.70/Ltr

Diesel Rs 98.76/ Ltr

Kerosene oil Rs 79.87/ Ltr

Light diesel Rs 68.85/ Ltr