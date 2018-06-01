Can't connect right now! retry
business
Friday Jun 01 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Petroleum prices maintained until June 7

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Jun 01, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The outgoing federal government on Thursday decided to keep prices of petroleum products maintained for the month of June, rejecting a summary of hike in prices by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

Earlier. OGRA sent a summary to the power division, recommending hike of Rs8.37 per litre in petrol prices, while an increase of Rs12.5 per litre in diesel prices is recommended. The authority also recommended an increase of Rs8.30 and Rs11.65 in kerosene oil and diesel oil, respectively.

The former finance minister Miftah Ismail maintained that as the tenure of an elected government has ended tonight, it is now up to the caretaker government to make the decision over the OGRA summary.

The fuel prices are as follows

Petrol Rs 87.70/Ltr

Diesel Rs 98.76/ Ltr

Kerosene oil Rs 79.87/ Ltr

Light diesel Rs 68.85/ Ltr

Comments

More From Business:

Smartphone market to stay cool this year: forecast

Smartphone market to stay cool this year: forecast

 Updated yesterday
OGRA recommends Rs8 hike in petrol price

OGRA recommends Rs8 hike in petrol price

 Updated 2 days ago
OGRA recommends over Rs7 per litre hike in petrol price

OGRA recommends over Rs7 per litre hike in petrol price

 Updated 3 days ago
Inflation down from 7.75 percent in 2013 to 3.77 in 2018: PM Abbasi

Inflation down from 7.75 percent in 2013 to 3.77 in 2018: PM Abbasi

Updated 4 days ago
Bumped-up currency swap deal favourable for Pak, Chinese businessmen: official

Bumped-up currency swap deal favourable for Pak, Chinese businessmen: official

 Updated 6 days ago
SBP increases policy rate to 6.5%

SBP increases policy rate to 6.5%

 Updated 7 days ago
Netflix stock tops Disney in market value for first time

Netflix stock tops Disney in market value for first time

 Updated a week ago
China gives Pakistan $1.6bn credit line to boost currency reserves: sources

China gives Pakistan $1.6bn credit line to boost currency reserves: sources

 Updated a week ago
Turkmenistan says close to securing TAPI pipeline financing

Turkmenistan says close to securing TAPI pipeline financing

 Updated a week ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM