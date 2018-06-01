Malala, Elon Musk had an adorable Twitter banter that will make your day!

LEFT: Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai in Birmingham, Britain, October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Files; RIGHT: Elon Musk, the chief executive of Tesla Motors and SpaceX, in San Francisco, US, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/Files

KARACHI: When satirical news website ClickHole tweeted out 'news' that the Tesla Roadster Elon Musk sent to space had fallen back to the Earth and crushed Malala Yousafzai, no one would have expected the Pakistani Nobel laureate to respond to it, let alone in a funny manner.

But she did and Musk joined in the fun.



"Hello from the other side @elonmusk," Yousafzai wrote, adding a flushed face emoji, in an apparent reference to Adele's critically acclaimed piano ballad "Hello" that focuses on regret and nostalgia.

Here's how its lyrics go:

"Hello from the other side

I must have called a thousand times

To tell you I'm sorry for everything that I've done

But when I call you never seem to be home!"



But to everyone's surprise, the Tesla CEO responded by greeting her back: "Hi @Malala!"

And adding hearts and ghost emojis, as well as a grinning face with a drop of sweat.

But it didn't end there.

Malala told Musk that she was "keeping the car".



And the tech executive was cool with it!

"Finders keepers," he tweeted.



To add to the light-hearted fun, the conversation led to another smaller one between Malala and her younger brother, Khushal.

Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai and her brother, Khushal, have a light-hearted exchange on Twitter. Social media/Twitter/via Geo.tv

The Onion-held ClickHole had earlier 'reported' that the SpaceX chief had "another PR nightmare on his hands" after his personal Roadster landed "in a ball of flames on top of Nobel Peace Prize winner and tireless champion for girls’ rights Malala Yousafzai".



"According to reports, Yousafzai had been taking a walk outside her Birmingham, England home when the bright red sports car came careening down from 70 miles above the Earth’s surface to land right on top of her, leaving nothing but a smoldering crater behind," the publication wrote.

"… It will be forever linked to the tragic and untimely death of the 20-year-old activist who has inspired millions around the globe with her amazing advocacy for peace and education", it added.

Nevertheless, fans of both Malala and Elon Musk had a lovely time reading the banter between the two and tweeting out their responses.

"This is the dialogue that the world needs right now," wrote one.



"This is like Trump meets Kim K but for smart people," wrote another.



"mannnn, @malala is so witty and charming i love her sm," blogger Imaan Sheikh said.



Stylist Leena Ghani said: "This just cracked me up! Oh @Malala the witty one. Well played."

"This is my favorite thing on the entirety of the internet right now. You both are amazing, inspirational, and please keep being you."



"this elon musk/malala twitter interaction has made my week."



"Somewhere Clickhole employees are shrieking with joy and hugging each other while sobbing," another fan wrote, referring to the person(s) who actually wrote the satirical story in the first place.