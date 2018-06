US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and Bolivian Ambassador Sacha Llorenty during a United Nations Security Council meeting at the UN headquarters in Manhattan, New York, US, June 1, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK: The United Nations Security Council failed Friday to adopt a US-drafted measure condemning Palestinian group Hamas for the recent violence in Gaza.



The United States was the only country that voted in favour of the draft resolution in the Security Council.

Eleven countries abstained while Bolivia, Kuwait, and Russia opposed it.