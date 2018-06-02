Can't connect right now! retry
amazing
Saturday Jun 02 2018
By
AFP

Whale dies in Thailand after swallowing 80 plastic bags

By
AFP

Saturday Jun 02, 2018

BANGKOK: A whale has died in southern Thailand after swallowing more than 80 plastic bags, officials said, ending an attempted rescue that failed to nurse the mammal back to health.

Thailand is one of the world's largest consumers of plastic bags, which kill hundreds of marine creatures living near the country's popular beaches each year.

The small male pilot whale became the latest victim after it was found barely alive in a canal near the border with Malaysia, the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources said on their Facebook page Saturday.

A veterinary team tried "to help stabilise its illness but finally the whale died" on Friday afternoon, the post said.

An autopsy revealed 80 plastic bags weighing up to eight kilograms (18 pounds) in the creature's stomach, the department added.

Photos accompanying the post showed a group of people using buoys to keep the whale afloat after it was first spotted on Monday and an umbrella to shield it from the scorching sun.

The whale vomited up five bags during the rescue attempt before it died, the department said.

Thon Thamrongnawasawat, a marine biologist and lecturer at Kasetsart University, said the bags had made it impossible for the whale to eat any nutritional food.

"If you have 80 plastic bags in your stomach, you die," he said.

At least 300 marine animals including pilot whales, sea turtles and dolphins perish each year in Thai waters after ingesting plastic, Thon told AFP.

"It's a huge problem," he said. "We use a lot of plastic."

The pilot whale's plight generated sympathy and anger among Thai netizens.

"I feel sorry for the animal that didn't do anything wrong but has to bear the brunt of human actions," one Twitter user wrote in Thai.

Comments

More From Amazing:

Fear of big cats 'zoo break' sparks lockdown in German town

Fear of big cats 'zoo break' sparks lockdown in German town

 Updated 14 hours ago
´Surprising´ methane dunes found on Pluto

´Surprising´ methane dunes found on Pluto

 Updated yesterday
Singapore Airlines to launch world's longest flight

Singapore Airlines to launch world's longest flight

 Updated 3 days ago
Don't roast marshmallows over erupting Hawaii volcano: USGS

Don't roast marshmallows over erupting Hawaii volcano: USGS

 Updated 3 days ago
Paraguay to have its first woman president

Paraguay to have its first woman president

 Updated 4 days ago
France offers citizenship to Malian 'Spiderman' immigrant who scaled building to save child

France offers citizenship to Malian 'Spiderman' immigrant who scaled building to save child

 Updated 5 days ago
Mohammad Abbas: From a factory labourer to a star at Lord’s

Mohammad Abbas: From a factory labourer to a star at Lord’s

 Updated 6 days ago
Starbucks to educate staff against racial bias, set example

Starbucks to educate staff against racial bias, set example

 Updated 6 days ago
Pair of Japanese premium melons sell for record $29,300

Pair of Japanese premium melons sell for record $29,300

 Updated 7 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM