Lahore Qalandars to kick-off talent hunt trials from Gilgit

Lahore Qalandars Chairman Fawad Rana. Photo: Lahore Qalandars

KARACHI: Expanding the wings of their talent hunt program, Pakistan Super League franchise Lahore Qalandars has announced to conduct trials in Gilgit and FATA areas this season.



Announcing details of players development program for year 2018, Lahore Qalandars Chairman Fawad Rana stated that overseas Pakistanis will also get a chance to appear in trials and form a “Pardesi Qalandars” squad this season.

“We received an overwhelming response in first two seasons for our rising stars program, so this year we are extending it to Gilgit, FATA and beyond Pakistan,” Rana told media on Saturday.

The third edition of the rising stars players development program by Lahore Qalandars will commence from July 24th with trials in Gilgit Baltistan region.

“After the trials from July 24th to August 18th, different cities teams will be formed to play a tournament in Kashmir in Lahore from 24th August to September 2nd,” said Aaqib Javed, the director of Cricket of Lahore Qalandars.

“We got some great talent in last two seasons and I’m hopeful that again this year we will get more players to make us proud,” Fawad Rana said.

Foreign-based Pakistanis are also invited to take part in the initiative this year so that everyone can be part of players development program.

Overseas Pakistanis can apply for trials by sending their videos to Lahore Qalandars, a selected 50 of them will be invited for physical trials in Lahore on August 18th.

