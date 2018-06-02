Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Saturday Jun 02 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Lahore Qalandars to kick-off talent hunt trials from Gilgit

By
Faizan Lakhani

Saturday Jun 02, 2018

Lahore Qalandars Chairman Fawad Rana. Photo: Lahore Qalandars

KARACHI: Expanding the wings of their talent hunt program, Pakistan Super League franchise Lahore Qalandars has announced to conduct trials in Gilgit and FATA areas this season.

Announcing details of players development program for year 2018, Lahore Qalandars Chairman Fawad Rana stated that overseas Pakistanis will also get a chance to appear in trials and form a “Pardesi Qalandars” squad this season.

“We received an overwhelming response in first two seasons for our rising stars program, so this year we are extending it to Gilgit, FATA and beyond Pakistan,” Rana told media on Saturday.

The third edition of the rising stars players development program by Lahore Qalandars will commence from July 24th with trials in Gilgit Baltistan region.

“After the trials from July 24th to August 18th, different cities teams will be formed to play a tournament in Kashmir in Lahore from 24th August to September 2nd,” said Aaqib Javed, the director of Cricket of Lahore Qalandars.

“We got some great talent in last two seasons and I’m hopeful that again this year we will get more players to make us proud,” Fawad Rana said.

Foreign-based Pakistanis are also invited to take part in the initiative this year so that everyone can be part of players development program.

Overseas Pakistanis can apply for trials by sending their videos to Lahore Qalandars, a selected 50 of them will be invited for physical trials in Lahore on August 18th.

“We got some great talent in last two seasons and I’m hopeful that again this year we will get more players to make us proud,” Rana said.

Comments

More From Sports:

'Numbers don't lie': Sharapova desperate to end 14-year losing streak to Serena

'Numbers don't lie': Sharapova desperate to end 14-year losing streak to Serena

 Updated 2 hours ago
Women's Asia Cup: Nahida, spinners dominate as Pakistan beat Thailand

Women's Asia Cup: Nahida, spinners dominate as Pakistan beat Thailand

Updated 3 hours ago
Michael Vaughan warns Stuart Broad 'you haven't won yet'

Michael Vaughan warns Stuart Broad 'you haven't won yet'

 Updated 7 hours ago
Pakistan in trouble again after England all out for 363

Pakistan in trouble again after England all out for 363

 Updated 3 hours ago
Sergio Ramos releases World Cup anthem for Spain

Sergio Ramos releases World Cup anthem for Spain

 Updated 9 hours ago
Serena to renew Sharapova rivalry, Nadal downs Gasquet for 16th time

Serena to renew Sharapova rivalry, Nadal downs Gasquet for 16th time

 Updated 12 hours ago
England batsmen share load and keep Pakistan under pressure

England batsmen share load and keep Pakistan under pressure

 Updated 20 hours ago
Sarfraz backs decision of batting first at Leeds

Sarfraz backs decision of batting first at Leeds

 Updated yesterday
ICC urge Al Jazeera to disclose cricket corruption evidence

ICC urge Al Jazeera to disclose cricket corruption evidence

 Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM