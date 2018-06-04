Goodwill towards people of Pakistan remains unchanged: Swara Bhaskar

Swara Bhaskar. Photo: Instagram

As criticism against her mounts on this side of the border, Veere Di Wedding actor Swara Bhaskar has said her goodwill towards the people of Pakistan remains unchanged despite the ban on her movie.

Responding to an Indian journalist on Twitter, Bhaskar on Monday said, “There should be a distinction between states/ governments of a country and the people of that country. My regard for and goodwill towards the people of Pakistan remains unchanged."

"Some of my closest friends are Pakistani. Lahore remains one of my soul cities,” she added.

The actor’s response came after severe backlash following distasteful comments about Pakistan.



Speaking to film critic Rajeev Masand about the ban on 'Veere Di Wedding' in Pakistan, Bhaskar called Pakistan a “failing state”.

Following the comments, Pakistanis, including Urwa Hocane, Armeena Khan and Gohar Rasheed, schooled Bhaskar and slammed her for her ‘ill-informed’ comments. Several also said the actor made them feel better about the film being banned in Pakistan.



Last week, 'Veere Di Wedding' was banned in Pakistan owing to its "vulgar content".