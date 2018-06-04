Can't connect right now! retry
world
Monday Jun 04 2018
By
Web Desk

Trump to host Ramazan dinner after ditching tradition last year

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 04, 2018

US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP

US President Donald Trump will host his first presidential dinner this week to celebrate the Muslim holy month of Ramazan.

The Iftar is scheduled for Wednesday (June 6) at the White House, according to Politico, which first reported Trump would host the dinner in a departure from last year’s decision.

A guest list has not yet been made available by the White House.

Trump did not host the event last year, breaking nearly two decades of tradition by previous US presidents -- Bill Clinton, George W Bush and Barack Obama.

The US president, in a statement last month, sent his “greetings and best wishes to all Muslims observing Ramazan in the United States and around the world.”

Trump, who had called for “a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States”, lauded “the richness Muslims add to the religious tapestry of American life” in his message.

Trump in Ramazan message notes 'richness Muslims add to religious tapestry of America'

US president’s statement stands in marked contrast to his past comments on Muslims

“Ramazan reminds us of the richness Muslims add to the religious tapestry of American life. In the United States, we are all blessed to live under a Constitution that fosters religious liberty and respects religious practice,” Trump had said.

Trump has faced criticism for his comments on Muslims and calls for bans on them entering the country since he entered the 2016 presidential campaign.

Comments

