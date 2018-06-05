People of urban Sindh will have to demand their province, says Sattar

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Farooq Sattar Monday said that the people of urban areas of Sindh will have to demand their own province and campaign for southern Sindh.



Speaking at a ceremony here, Sattar stressed that Sindh will have to be divided into two provinces. "We will hold a referendum and sit at Mazar-e-Quaid and will not leave from there until we have been given our right."

He lamented that the people of Karachi had been deprived of basic facilities, questioning how would the issues of ban on admissions, and shortage of water and power would be resolved.

The MQM-P leader urged the masses to kick off a signature campaign assuring them they would get the southern Sindh province.

Regretting efforts to "erase" them, he said that they made Pakistan and the MQM for their rights.

Sattar also criticised the existing local body system describing it as the worst local body system of Pakistan's history.

"It is just show-off; we have to see what is the solution to our problems," he said, adding that the Constitution of Pakistan includes the formula of distribution of powers and resources.

The MQM-P leader noted that some areas in the megapolis receive water only once in every three months. He stressed on the need for finding new sources of water.