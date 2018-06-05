Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jun 05 2018
GEO NEWS

Reham sends Hamza Abbasi legal notice, says has 'right to write whatever I want'

GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jun 05, 2018

KARACHI: TV presenter Reham Khan has sent Hamza Ali Abbasi a legal notice pertaining to the recent fiasco surrounding her upcoming book and the reaction it has garnered on both social and mainstream media, Geo News reported.

"The notice sent to me belongs in the trash," said Reham Khan, who is the former wife of cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief.

She said she had advised Imran Khan, even during her time at Bani Gala, the latter's residence, to consult legal experts instead of conferring with TV anchors.

"Hamza [Ali] Abbasi is a child; this child is being used," she commented, adding that the PTI supporter contradicted himself when he said he did not have any proofs.

"It is my free suggestion to the PTI that they should fire their social media team. They should, instead, hire people who are well-versed with typing and copying ext."

"It is my right to write whatever I want … Why should I reveal beforehand what I have penned in my book?

