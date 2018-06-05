Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday Jun 05 2018
By
AFP

Fighter pilot dies in Indian jet crash

By
AFP

Tuesday Jun 05, 2018

Remains of the Indian Air Force's Jaguar that crashed in Gujarat's Kutch. Photo: ANI

An Indian Air Force pilot was killed Tuesday after his fighter jet crashed in the remote Kutch desert region of Gujarat state, officials said.

Sanjay Chauhan was on a routine training mission when he crashed, air force officials said.

"The pilot died in the crash and we have ordered an inquiry in the accident," an IAF official told AFP.

It was not immediately clear what caused the single-seat Jaguar jet to crash.

More than 30 fighters have crashed in India since 2012, with most accidents blamed on ageing jets. More than 170 Air Force pilots have died in accidents in the past three decades, mostly in incidents involving Soviet-era MiGs -- unflatteringly dubbed "flying coffins".

Last May, two air force pilots were killed after their Russian-made jet crashed near the border with China.

The nearly 160 European-made Jaguars in the Indian Air Force's active fleet were mostly inducted in the early 1980s.

