Tuesday Jun 05 2018
By
REUTERS

Spain's former PM Mariano Rajoy to stand down as leader of the people's party

Tuesday Jun 05, 2018

Spain's ousted Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy leaves the chamber after a motion of no confidence vote at parliament in Madrid, Spain, June 1, 2018. Pierre-Philippe Marcou/Pool via REUTERS

MADRID: Spain’s former Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Tuesday he would stand down as leader of the People’s Party (PP) after his party was ousted from government in a no-confidence vote from Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez.

“It’s best for me, best for the party and best for Spain,” Rajoy said to a standing ovation from party members.

The Socialists replaced the PP as the country’s leaders on Friday after parliament passed a no-confidence motion against Rajoy over a slew of corruption cases.

