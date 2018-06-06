Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jun 06 2018
GEO NEWS

Minors among four dead after dust storm hits Lahore

GEO NEWS

Wednesday Jun 06, 2018

A branch breaks away from a tree and lies on a road following a dust storm in Lahore on Tuesday. — Geo News screengrab
 

LAHORE: At least four people including two minors were killed and 17 injured in the wake of a fierce dust storm that hit Lahore on Tuesday, rescue sources informed Geo News.

Officials said the death toll could increase further.

The storms disrupted electricity of the residential areas in Garhi Shahu, Dharampur, Davis Road, Allama Iqbal road, Sahafi Colony, Harbanspura and adjoining areas.

Dust storms, rain hit Islamabad, Lahore

The storms followed by rainfall turn weather pleasant, bringing respite to residents facing unusual hot spell

Dust storms, followed by rainfall, hit Islamabad and Lahore breaking the long heat spell.

Earlier today, the Meteorological Department had forecast rainfall for Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore division and Kashmir.

Scattered rainfall is expected to continue in the region.

For the northern areas and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Met Department has forecast three rain weather systems after June 15.

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) confirmed that over 300 feeders tripped in the provincial capital, with 272 having being restored, adding that it was restoring the remaining faulty feeders to resume power supply to affected households.

Officials inspect a PIA plane at Lahore airport after the provincial capital was hit by a dust storm on Tuesday evening.

The gusty winds were so strong that they downed several trees and shattered window panes of a few buildings in the city.

The storm also caused damage to two PIA aircraft parked on the Lahore airport's apron, a spokesman for the PIA said.

The planes have been grounded and inspected for fitness.

