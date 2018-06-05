Dust storms, rain hit Islamabad, Lahore

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Dust storms followed by rainfall hit Islamabad and Lahore on Tuesday, breaking the long heat spell that had experts worried.



A dust storm dawned on the federal capital that followed by heavy rainfall. The rainfall lowered the mercury in Islamabad bringing much needed respite to the residents.

Scattered rainfall is expected to continue in the region.

Earlier today, the Meteorological Department had forecast rainfall for Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore division and Kashmir.

However, the forecast did say the weather would remain hot even after the rainfall. The temperature will remain 1-2°C above long term average in the plain areas of the country.

A dust storm dawns on Lahore and suburbs on Tuesday evening. — Geo News screengrab

The dry weather conditions with chances of one or two isolated rainfall and thunderstorm events with dust storms were expected in the first half of June.



For the northern areas and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the Met Department has forecast three rain weather systems after June 15.



The hot spell, according to the Met Department, is likely to break in the third week of June when temperatures will come down by 2 to 4 degrees.

A branch breaks away from a tree and lies on a road following a dust storm in Lahore on Tuesday. — Geo News screengrab

The storm also caused damage to PIA aircraft parked on the Lahore airport's apron.

Meanwhile, Lahore and suburban areas also experienced a dust storm just before Iftar on Tuesday.



The gusty winds, which followed light rain in parts of the city, turned the weather pleasant in the provincial capital.

The gusts were so strong that they downed several trees and shattered window panes of a few buildings in the city.

The storm also caused damage to two PIA aircraft parked on the Lahore airport's apron, a spokesman for the PIA said.



The planes have been grounded and inspected for fitness.

Officials inspect a PIA plane at Lahore airport after the provincial capital was hit by a dust storm on Tuesday evening.



