Thursday Jun 07 2018
REUTERS

McDonald's plans fresh round of layoffs: WSJ

REUTERS

Thursday Jun 07, 2018

McDonald’s Corp is planning a new round of layoffs to further shrink its corporate structure, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday citing an email the company sent to all its US employees, suppliers and franchisees.

McDonald’s USA President Chris Kempczinski said some employees will ultimately exit the company but did not mention the scope of the headcount reduction, according to the memo cited by the newspaper.

McDonald’s did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment. 

