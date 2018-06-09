Can't connect right now! retry
world
Saturday Jun 09 2018
By
ZHZafar Hussain

SCO reflects strong attraction after Pak, Indian membership: Chinese FO

By
ZHZafar Hussain

Saturday Jun 09, 2018

China's Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi (R) and Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Secretary-General Rashid Alimo attend a news conference after a plenary meeting of the SCO security secretary summit in Beijing, China, May 22, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Pool/Files
 

BEIJING: The cross-state cooperation in Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) has become broader and the group's international influence further enhanced after Pakistan and India assumed full membership, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Wednesday.

The organisation has consistently adhered to the principle of openness and actively carried out foreign exchanges, Hua Chunying, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, said, adding that more and more countries at present want to deepen their cooperation within the SCO.

This, she noted, fully reflected the strong attraction of the multination group.

“The SCO member states attach great importance to the wishes of relevant countries and will sincerely study it in accordance with the provisions of the relevant documents of the SCO and the principle of consensus,” Hua added.

Jointly led by Russia and China, the SCO was launched in 2001 to combat radicalism and other security concerns in their own countries and across Central Asia.

India and Pakistan, the two new members, were added last year and Iran has been knocking at the door. Tehran is currently an observer rather than a full member of a bloc that also includes four ex-Soviet Central Asian republics.

However, “the traditional hostility between India and Pakistan could affect the efficiency of the SCO’s decision-making process,” Sun Zhuangzhi, the head of the SCO Research Centre affiliated to the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, wrote in the official China Daily.

In response to a question about a recent statement made by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, pertaining to an increase in the uranium enrichment capacity if a nuclear deal falls with the world powers, she said: "Under the current situation, China hopes that all parties concerned can proceed from the long-term and overall interests."

China also wishes for the countries to “continue to maintain and implement comprehensive agreements, and fully implement their agreement obligations”, Hua mentioned.

She further explained that it is in the common interest of the international fraternity and would be helpful to maintain the international nuclear non-proliferation system as well as peace and stability in the Middle East.

According to Hua, China has repeatedly stated its position regarding the comprehensive agreement on the Iranian nuclear issue.

Khamenei is attending the latest SCO summit, to start today (June 9) and continue through June 10 in Qingdao Shandong province of China, with Iran, Afghanistan, and Mongolia as the observer states.

“We believe that all parties should fulfil their due responsibilities and obligations and maintain the solemnity and authority of the agreement,“ Hua added.

The attendance of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani also offers China and Russia an opportunity to reaffirm their commitment to the Iran nuclear deal.

US President Donald Trump had withdrawn the United States from the 2015 deal last month.

As to whether the nuclear issue would be discussed with Iran’s leader during the SCO summit, Hua said they did not want Iran overshadowing the summit.

“We hope that all parties will focus on the theme of the summit,” she said, "and focus on pragmatic cooperation in all fields under the new situation of the SCO so that the SCO will be able to display new vigour and energy in Qingdao."

Further, the Saturday-Sunday summit in the northern Chinese port city comes ahead of a historic planned meeting next week between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Trump in Singapore.

Additional information from Reuters

Comments

More From World:

Pakistan, China agree to further strengthen strategic ties

Pakistan, China agree to further strengthen strategic ties

Updated 2 hours ago
UN Security Council elects five members for two-year term

UN Security Council elects five members for two-year term

 Updated 8 hours ago
Eight months on, #MeToo conquering the US

Eight months on, #MeToo conquering the US

 Updated 8 hours ago
China hosts Pakistan, India for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit

China hosts Pakistan, India for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit

 Updated 10 hours ago
Emergency UN General Assembly meeting on Gaza called for Wednesday

Emergency UN General Assembly meeting on Gaza called for Wednesday

 Updated 11 hours ago
Taliban agrees to ceasefire with Afghan forces for Eid

Taliban agrees to ceasefire with Afghan forces for Eid

 Updated 9 hours ago
US special counsel adds charges against Manafort, indicts Russian operative

US special counsel adds charges against Manafort, indicts Russian operative

 Updated 14 hours ago
China hacked sensitive US Navy undersea warfare plans: WaPo

China hacked sensitive US Navy undersea warfare plans: WaPo

 Updated 16 hours ago
Nearly 1,800 families parted at US-Mexico border

Nearly 1,800 families parted at US-Mexico border

 Updated 17 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM