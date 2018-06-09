Can't connect right now! retry
world
Saturday Jun 09 2018
By
REUTERS

China hacked sensitive US Navy undersea warfare plans: WaPo

By
REUTERS

Saturday Jun 09, 2018

China's sole operating aircraft carrier leaves Dalian in northeast China for sea trials last month. Image: Washington Post via Li Gang/Xinhua/AP
 

WASHINGTON: Chinese government hackers compromised the computers of a US Navy contractor and stole a large amount of highly sensitive data on undersea warfare, including plans for a supersonic anti-ship missile for use on US submarines, the Washington Post reported on Friday, citing unnamed US officials.

The breaches took place in January and February, the officials told the Post, speaking on condition of anonymity about an ongoing investigation led by the Navy and assisted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The FBI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

“Per federal regulations, there are measures in place that require companies to notify the government when a ‘cyber incident’ has occurred that has actual or potential adverse effects on their networks that contain controlled unclassified information. It would be inappropriate to discuss further details at this time,” the US Navy said in response to a query from Reuters.

The hackers targeted a contractor who works for the Naval Undersea Warfare Center, a military entity based in Newport, Rhode Island, the unnamed officials said without identifying the contractor, according to the Post.

The hacked material comprised 614 gigabytes relating to a project known as Sea Dragon, as well as signals and sensor data, submarine radio room information relating to cryptographic systems and the Navy submarine development unit’s electronic warfare library, the Post reported, citing the officials.

The newspaper said it had agreed to withhold some details about the compromised missile project after the Navy said their release could harm national security.

The data stolen was of a highly sensitive nature despite being housed on the contractor’s unclassified network, the Post said, citing the officials.

Comments

More From World:

Pakistan, China agree to further strengthen strategic ties

Pakistan, China agree to further strengthen strategic ties

Updated 2 hours ago
UN Security Council elects five members for two-year term

UN Security Council elects five members for two-year term

 Updated 8 hours ago
Eight months on, #MeToo conquering the US

Eight months on, #MeToo conquering the US

 Updated 8 hours ago
China hosts Pakistan, India for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit

China hosts Pakistan, India for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit

 Updated 10 hours ago
Emergency UN General Assembly meeting on Gaza called for Wednesday

Emergency UN General Assembly meeting on Gaza called for Wednesday

 Updated 11 hours ago
Taliban agrees to ceasefire with Afghan forces for Eid

Taliban agrees to ceasefire with Afghan forces for Eid

 Updated 9 hours ago
US special counsel adds charges against Manafort, indicts Russian operative

US special counsel adds charges against Manafort, indicts Russian operative

 Updated 14 hours ago
SCO reflects strong attraction after Pak, Indian membership: Chinese FO

SCO reflects strong attraction after Pak, Indian membership: Chinese FO

 Updated 15 hours ago
Nearly 1,800 families parted at US-Mexico border

Nearly 1,800 families parted at US-Mexico border

 Updated 17 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM