Can't connect right now! retry
world
Saturday Jun 09 2018
By
REUTERS

UN Security Council elects five members for two-year term

By
REUTERS

Saturday Jun 09, 2018

The United Nations logo is displayed on a door at UN headquarters in New York. Photo: Reuters

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations General Assembly voted on Friday to elect Germany, Belgium, South Africa, the Dominican Republic and Indonesia for a two-year term in the Security Council starting on January 1, 2019.

The council is the only UN body that can make legally binding decisions and has the power to impose sanctions and authorize the use of force.

Indonesia drew more votes than the Maldives in the contested election for one Asia-Pacific seat by 144 to 46, while the other four candidates ran unopposed. Uncontested candidates still need to win more than two-thirds of the overall General Assembly vote to be elected. There were 190 ballots in Friday’s vote.

Indonesia, the world’s biggest Muslim-majority country, will pursue a global comprehensive approach to combat terrorism, radicalism and extremism during its term, the foreign affairs ministry said in a statement.

Indonesia suffered its worst bombing attacks since 2005 last month that left around 30 people dead, including 13 suspected perpetrators.

“Palestinian issues will also be Indonesia’s concern during its non-permanent membership,” the ministry said.

Germany received 184 votes, Belgium had 181, South Africa got 183, and the Dominican Republic had 184 after one round of voting. Regional groups generally agree upon the candidates to put forward and competitive races are increasingly rare.

In a typical year the General Assembly elects five new members, which join the five elected the previous year and the five permanent, veto-power seats: the United States, Britain, France, China and Russia.

The five members giving up their seat at the end of this year are the Netherlands, Sweden, Ethiopia, Bolivia and Kazakhstan.

The five seats not up for election this year are currently held by Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea, Kuwait, Peru and Poland.

Comments

More From World:

Pakistan, China agree to further strengthen strategic ties

Pakistan, China agree to further strengthen strategic ties

Updated 2 hours ago
Eight months on, #MeToo conquering the US

Eight months on, #MeToo conquering the US

 Updated 8 hours ago
China hosts Pakistan, India for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit

China hosts Pakistan, India for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit

 Updated 10 hours ago
Emergency UN General Assembly meeting on Gaza called for Wednesday

Emergency UN General Assembly meeting on Gaza called for Wednesday

 Updated 11 hours ago
Taliban agrees to ceasefire with Afghan forces for Eid

Taliban agrees to ceasefire with Afghan forces for Eid

 Updated 9 hours ago
US special counsel adds charges against Manafort, indicts Russian operative

US special counsel adds charges against Manafort, indicts Russian operative

 Updated 14 hours ago
China hacked sensitive US Navy undersea warfare plans: WaPo

China hacked sensitive US Navy undersea warfare plans: WaPo

 Updated 16 hours ago
SCO reflects strong attraction after Pak, Indian membership: Chinese FO

SCO reflects strong attraction after Pak, Indian membership: Chinese FO

 Updated 15 hours ago
Nearly 1,800 families parted at US-Mexico border

Nearly 1,800 families parted at US-Mexico border

 Updated 17 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM