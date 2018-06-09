Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jun 09 2018
Nawaz, Shehbaz at loggerheads over issuing party ticket to Nisar

Saturday Jun 09, 2018

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and ex-Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif are at loggerheads regarding issuing a ticket to Chaudhry Nisar to contest the upcoming general election on a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) seat.

“PML-N quaid Nawaz is adamant to not issue a ticket to former interior minister Nisar,” sources told Geo News on Saturday.

“It has been recommended that if Nisar does not ask the party to issue him a ticket, then he should not be given one,” sources further said.

The sources said the party leadership mulled over applications submitted for Nisar’s seat while differences persist between Nawaz and Shehbaz over the matter.

“PML-N will announce party candidates for the national and provincial assembly constituencies for the general election scheduled for July 25 in two phases,” sources added.

“The first announcement regarding ticket holders will be on June 10,” they upheld.

The sources continued, “Around 70 per cent of ticket holders will be those who were previously members of the national or provincial assemblies.”

It is further believed that alternate candidates will be fielded for some party leaders who are facing cases.

Regarding Maryam Nawaz and Shehbaz, sources said, “It appears that they both will contest elections from three constituencies each.”

“Maryam has been recommended to contest from Karachi as well,” sources further said. 

