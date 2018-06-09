Farooq Sattar announces he will contest elections from three constituencies

KARACHI: Mutahidda Quami Movement–Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Farooq Sattar on Saturday announced he will be contesting the upcoming election from three constituencies.



“I am submitting my nomination papers for the upcoming general election from NA-241, NA-245 and NA-247,” Sattar said while speaking to the media after submitting his nomination papers from NA-241 (Korangi).

Sattar lamented that MQM-P is not being given “political freedom”.

“A hundred and sixty-five missing persons have still not been recovered,” he said.

The MQM-P leader also demanded that the party offices be re-opened.

Sattar further upheld, “The practice of cornering us needs to end.”

“It was fine till minus-one formula but if we suspect a minus-MQM formula then we can go to the extent of taking any decision,” he asserted.

He further clarified, “I never said I would boycott elections.”

Criticising the recently sworn-in interim set-up for Sindh, Sattar alleged that most cabinet members are Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) supporters.

“The use of development funds and injustice in delimitation of constituencies is pre-electoral rigging,” he further alleged.