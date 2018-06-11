Can't connect right now! retry
health
Monday Jun 11 2018
By
AFP

WHO predicts Ebola outbreak in DR Congo could end soon

By
AFP

Monday Jun 11, 2018

A health worker at an Ebola quarantine unit on June 13, 2017, in Muma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, during the country’s last outbreak. The DRC has experienced nine known Ebola outbreaks. Photo: AFP/Getty Images

KINSHASA: The director general of the World Health Organisation said Sunday he believed a swift end could be put to the outbreak of Ebola in northwestern DR Congo, some 21 days which has left 27 people dead over the past month.

"I am cautiously optimistic that we shall be able to bring it to an end soon," Doctor Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters at Kinshasa airport.

Earlier, he had tweeted that "it's far too early to declare victory in the #Ebola outbreak. But the signals are positive and we are cautiously optimistic."

His comments come after the WHO and NGOs since May 21 began helping the Democratic Republic of Congo immunise front-line workers with a vaccine that has shown to be highly effective in trials, though it still awaits regulatory approval.

A total of 1,369 people have received the experimental vaccine since May 21, the ministry said last Wednesday.

Tedros is on an "evaluation" visit to the country as the WHO monitors the progress of surveillance teams of epidemiologists working to assess the situation after local authorities declared the outbreak in a remote part of the province of Equateur on May 8.

On Thursday the WHO gave a total of 59 confirmed, probable and suspected Ebola cases, of which 27 people had died with one new case confirmed on June 6.

But Tedros said the situation was improving with the last case in the town of Mbandaka diagnosed on May 20 and in the town of Bikoro, which saw the first case confirmed on May 17, with another confirmed on June 2 at nearby Iboko.

Tedros noted the cases were in "places which are not very accessible" and that the epidemiologists were going from village to village as they battled the logistical difficulties of covering ground as swiftly as they could.

Bikoro is some 100 kilometers (62.5 miles) from regional centre Mbandaka and 600 km from Kinshasa), near the border with Congo-Brazzaville.

The outbreak is DR Congo's ninth since the first in 1976.

Comments

More From Health:

Polio makes comeback in Venezuela after decades

Polio makes comeback in Venezuela after decades

 Updated yesterday
US suicide prevention programs say more funding needed

US suicide prevention programs say more funding needed

 Updated 2 days ago
Low-fat diet tied to improved breast cancer survival odds

Low-fat diet tied to improved breast cancer survival odds

 Updated 2 days ago
Shehbaz reiterates pledge to fight polio as WHO lauds Punjab’s efforts

Shehbaz reiterates pledge to fight polio as WHO lauds Punjab’s efforts

Updated 3 days ago
Negative social media experiences linked to depression

Negative social media experiences linked to depression

 Updated 3 days ago
Including family in ICU rounds could improve communication

Including family in ICU rounds could improve communication

 Updated 4 days ago
UN says world choking on plastic as environmental crisis grows

UN says world choking on plastic as environmental crisis grows

 Updated 5 days ago
Weight loss surgery could lead to an increase in fracture risk: study

Weight loss surgery could lead to an increase in fracture risk: study

 Updated 6 days ago
One in a melon: Little known juicy facts about watermelons

One in a melon: Little known juicy facts about watermelons

 Updated 7 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM