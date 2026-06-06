China, Pakistan deepen cooperation in traditional medicine

Close-up of herbal ingredients and glass jars used in traditional Chinese medicine therapy. — Pexels

BEIJING: A milestone in China-Pakistan scientific collaboration was achieved on Thursday (June 4) with the official unveiling of the Zhejiang-Pakistan Joint Laboratory on R&D of Herbal Medicine at the 2026 International Symposium on Traditional Chinese Medicine–Unani Medicine Cooperation and SCO Member States Traditional Medicine Industry Exchange Forum in Ningbo, Zhejiang.

The Joint Laboratory is a provincial-level international science and technology cooperation platform approved by the Department of Science and Technology of Zhejiang Province in December 2025. It was established based on the Institute of Drug Discovery Technology at Ningbo University, in collaboration with the Faculty of Medicine of Ningbo University and Ningbo Kangning Hospital.

On the Pakistani side, the partner institutions include the International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences at the University of Karachi and the University of Lahore.

Professor Zhao Yufen, a member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and dean of the Institute of Drug Discovery Technology at Ningbo University, serves as chair of the Academic Committee of the Joint Laboratory. Professor Liu Xinmin from the Institute of Drug Discovery Technology serves as the Chinese director, while Professor Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary, chief scientist at the University of Karachi and the University of Lahore, serves as the Pakistani director.

The laboratory brings together a total of 50 team members, including 30 Chinese researchers and 20 overseas researchers, covering interdisciplinary fields such as Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), Unani Medicine, pharmacy, medicine, biology, chemistry, artificial intelligence, and policy and regulation, CEN reported.

The joint laboratory’s research priorities include preclinical studies of traditional Chinese medicine, clinical studies of TCM, international registration of related products, as well as academic exchanges and talent training.

On this occasion, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Traditional Medicine Industry Alliance (SCO-TMIA) and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (OIC-COMSTECH) signed a Memorandum of Understanding to cooperate in areas related to Traditional Chinese Medicine and Unani Medicine, including clinical research on traditional medicine, policy and regulatory research, registration facilitation, and capacity building and talent cultivation in traditional medicine regulation.