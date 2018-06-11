Can't connect right now! retry
Life & Style
Monday Jun 11 2018
By
APP

Graduation selfies may lead to fake degree rise, warn experts

By
APP

Monday Jun 11, 2018

More than two-thirds of students plan to take "graduation selfies" to document their achievement this year, while up to 74 percent of students were unaware that images of their degree certificates could be used to produce fakes-Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Graduating students are urged not to share images of themselves posing with their degrees on social media, so as to avoid fuelling the multi-million-pound trade in fake degrees, warned experts Monday.

Higher Education Degree Datacheck (Hedd), the UK's official service for verifying degrees, said that the growing trend for documenting degree-success online is giving fraudsters access to the latest logos, crests, signatories, stamps, holograms and wording, fuelling the booming business of selling fake certificates.

The most accurate fake version can be sold online for over 200 pounds and can be used to deceive prospective employers, the organisation said.

Research conducted by Hedd shows that more than two-thirds of students plan to take "graduation selfies" to document their achievement this year, while up to 74 percent of students were unaware that images of their degree certificates could be used to produce fakes.

Jayne Rowley, chief executive of Hedd, said universities like Oxford and Cambridge were among the main targets.

She warned the students, "You wouldn’t share a picture of your passport or your driving licence. Degree certificates are no different.

"Considering the threat, some 20 universities in Britain are offering digital diplomas that cannot be faked,” according to Hedd.

Comments

More From Life & Style:

Queen honours Emma Thompson, Kenny Dalglish

Queen honours Emma Thompson, Kenny Dalglish

 Updated yesterday
Sadness at Vietnam noodle shop where Bourdain dined with Obama

Sadness at Vietnam noodle shop where Bourdain dined with Obama

 Updated 2 days ago
German ambassador winning over Pakistanis, one tweet at a time

German ambassador winning over Pakistanis, one tweet at a time

 Updated 2 days ago
Eight months on, #MeToo conquering the US

Eight months on, #MeToo conquering the US

 Updated 2 days ago
Ivory Coast artist makes sculptures from her own hair

Ivory Coast artist makes sculptures from her own hair

 Updated 3 days ago
Kate Spade was under treatment for depression, anxiety: husband

Kate Spade was under treatment for depression, anxiety: husband

 Updated 4 days ago
Pakistan's Kamila Shamsie bags UK's most prominent literary award

Pakistan's Kamila Shamsie bags UK's most prominent literary award

 Updated 5 days ago
Mayweather heads Forbes money list, but no women in top 100

Mayweather heads Forbes money list, but no women in top 100

 Updated 5 days ago
Original Winnie-the-Pooh map to be auctioned in London

Original Winnie-the-Pooh map to be auctioned in London

 Updated 6 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM