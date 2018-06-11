Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Jun 11 2018
Nadal stays top of ATP pile with Roland Garros repeat

Monday Jun 11, 2018

Spain´s Rafael Nadal celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Austria´s Dominic Thiem, Roland Garros, Paris, France, June 10, 2018. Photo: Reuters 

PARIS: Spain´s Rafael Nadal maintained his hold on top spot in the men´s ATP rankings Monday after his 11th French Open success.

The Spaniard is 100 points ahead of Roger Federer going into the grasscourt season where the Swiss will be looking to close the gap.

Beaten finalist Dominic Thiem of Austria rose one spot to seventh.

Germany´s Alexander Zverev remains third after reaching the quarters in Paris with Argentine semi-finalist Juan Martin Del Potro up two places to fourth.

The big mover in the top echelons of the men´s game is Italian surprise package Marco Cecchinato, who had never won a Grand Slam encounter before barreling his way to the last four at Roland Garros.

He rises 45 spots to 27th after becoming the first Italian man to reach the last four of a major in 40 years.

ATP rankings as of June 11:

1. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 8770 pts

2. Roger Federer (SUI) 8670

3. Alexander Zverev (GER) 5965

4. Juan MartÃ­n Del Potro (ARG) 5080 (+2)

5. Marin Cilic (CRO) 4950 (-1)

6. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 4870 (-1)

7. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3835 (+1)

8. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 3635 (-1)

9. David Goffin (BEL) 3110

10. John Isner (USA) 3070

11. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2435 (+1)

12. Pablo CarreÃ±o (ESP) 2145 (-1)

13. Sam Querrey (USA) 2130 (+2)

14. Jack Sock (USA) 2110

15. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2030 (+3)

16. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2030 (-3)

17. Lucas Pouille (FRA) 2030 (-1)

18. Kyle Edmund (GBR) 1950 (-1)

19. Tomas Berdych (CZE) 1715 (+1)

20. Hyeon Chung (KOR) 1685 (-1)

