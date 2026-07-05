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Trump thanks Fifa for suspending USA's Balogun's World Cup red card

After red card, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had called for card to be rescinded

By
AFP
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Published July 05, 2026

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Fifa President Gianni Infantino presents United States President Donald Trump with the Fifa Peace Prize during the World Cup 2026 Final Draw at John F. Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts.— Reuters
Fifa President Gianni Infantino presents United States President Donald Trump with the Fifa Peace Prize during the World Cup 2026 Final Draw at John F. Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts.— Reuters

President Donald Trump on Sunday thanked football's world governing body Fifa for suspending the red card issued to USA's Folarin Balogun, paving the way for the striker to play in a last-16 World Cup showdown against Belgium.

Balogun was set to miss the match on Monday after being shown a straight red card in the last-32 game against Bosnia-Herzegovina for stepping on the foot of defender Tarik Muharemovic as the co-hosts won 2-0.

Fifa said Sunday the ban will be suspended for a year.

"Thank you to Fifa for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.


Balogun has been key to the USA's progress in the tournament and his absence against Belgium would have been a blow to the team.

Fifa said in a statement: "In line with Article 27 of the FIFA disciplinary code, the implementation of the match suspension is suspended for a probationary period of one year."

After the red card, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had called for the card to be rescinded.

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