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Babar Azam named Test captain as PCB announces squads for West Indies, England tours

Cricket board unveils squads for both upcoming Test series; Shaheen Afridi excluded

By
Sohail Imran
|

Published July 05, 2026

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Pakistans Babar Azam plays a shot during the first test against England in Rawalpindi on December 3, 2022. — Reuters
Pakistan's Babar Azam plays a shot during the first test against England in Rawalpindi on December 3, 2022. — Reuters

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday announced Pakistan's Test squads for the upcoming tours of the West Indies and England, with Babar Azam returning as the team's captain.

It is pertinent to mention that the two-match Test series against the West Indies will be played in Trinidad and Tobago. The first Test is scheduled from July 25 to 29, while the second will take place from August 2 to 6.

Following the Caribbean tour, Pakistan will travel to England for a three-match Test series.

The opening Test will be played at Headingley in Leeds from August 19, followed by the second Test at Lord's from August 27. The series will conclude with the third and final Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham, starting on September 9.

Squad

Babar Azam (c), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Fazal, Ali Usman, Azan Awais, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Muhammad Awais Zafar, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, and Ubaid Shah.

Saud Shakeel's selection for the England tour is subject to fitness clearance.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.

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